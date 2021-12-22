See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Patrizia Colmenares, OD

Dr. Patrizia Colmenares, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University Of Arizona.

Dr. Colmenares works at Southwestern Eye Center - Glendale in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Southwestern Eye Center - Glendale
    5323 N 99th Ave Ste 155, Glendale, AZ 85305

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 22, 2021
    Very pleasant and professional
    — Dec 22, 2021
    About Dr. Patrizia Colmenares, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • Female
    • 1962069450
    • Virginia Eye Consultants
    • Memphis Va Medical Center
    • Midwestern University Of Arizona
