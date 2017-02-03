See All Psychologists in Del Mar, CA
Dr. Patti Metz, PHD

Psychology
4.3 (6)
Overview

Dr. Patti Metz, PHD is a Psychologist in Del Mar, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    317 14th St, Del Mar, CA 92014 (858) 792-6060
    Monday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy Services
Psychotherapy Services

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Feb 03, 2017
    Patti is very professional and very talented at her job. She is helpful in a real world practical way and has helped me through different struggles during my lifetime including my marriage, children and career difficulties. I have recommended her to many of my friends and co workers who all share my opion on her high quality therapy.
    San Diego California — Feb 03, 2017
    About Dr. Patti Metz, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740265602
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Metz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

