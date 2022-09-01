See All Counselors in Glendale, AZ
Patti Ryan, LMFT

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patti Ryan, LMFT is a Counselor in Glendale, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    18205 N 51st Ave Ste 136, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 399-2267
  2. 2
    Sunshine Therapy-peoria
    13260 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 487-7763
  3. 3
    Desert View Counseling
    19820 N 7th St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 487-7763
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 01, 2022
    Patti Ryan is an amazing therapist who takes the time to get to know her clients and is very easy to talk to. She listens and gives advice and steps for healing hearts and relationships. She is highly recommended!
    — Sep 01, 2022
    Photo: Patti Ryan, LMFT
    About Patti Ryan, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962574251
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

