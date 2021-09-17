See All Family Doctors in Lake Mary, FL
Patty Lodge, PA

Family Medicine
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Patty Lodge, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. 

Patty Lodge works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Family Medicine At
    755 Rinehart Rd Ste 200, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-1204

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Sep 17, 2021
Extremely kind, clear clinical reasoning, very caring. Highly recommend Patty
About Patty Lodge, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184664583
Frequently Asked Questions

Patty Lodge, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patty Lodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Patty Lodge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Patty Lodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patty Lodge works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Patty Lodge’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Patty Lodge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patty Lodge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patty Lodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patty Lodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

