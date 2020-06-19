Dr. Paul Anderson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Anderson, OD
Overview of Dr. Paul Anderson, OD
Dr. Paul Anderson, OD is an Optometrist in Ocala, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
- 1 600 SW 10th St Ste 104, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-7509
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is very knowledgeable and thorough. I have been going to him the last 3 years and am very happy. His office staff is friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Paul Anderson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1881678415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
