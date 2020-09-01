See All Physicians Assistants in Denver, CO
Paul Battle, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Paul Battle, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Denver, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Paul Battle works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE in Denver, CO with other offices in Golden, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE
    2055 N High St Ste 130, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 861-2663
  2. 2
    400 Indiana St Ste 350, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 861-2663

Hospital Affiliations
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Autoimmune Diseases
Fracture
Hormone Imbalance
Treatment frequency



Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Paul Battle, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205872355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Battle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Battle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Battle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Battle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Paul Battle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Battle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Battle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Battle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

