Paul Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Becker, PA-C
Overview
Paul Becker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anchorage, AK.
Paul Becker works at
Locations
Geneva Woods Ear Nose and Throat Associates Inc.3730 Rhone Cir Ste 203, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 563-3515
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful visit. Paul Becker listened well to my concerns and explained findings clearly and concisely. He is working to address all issues. Very knowledgeable and compassionate. I highly recommend Mr. Becker.
About Paul Becker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831173889
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Becker works at
40 patients have reviewed Paul Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.