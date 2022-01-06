Paul Boyd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Boyd, FNP
Overview of Paul Boyd, FNP
Paul Boyd, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Springs, CA.
Paul Boyd works at
Paul Boyd's Office Locations
Hopehealth-home North B Pbm Cop255 N El Cielo Rd Ste C300, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 674-3344
Ratings & Reviews
Paul Boyd is a personable and knowledgeable provider and gives the high level of personal care I’ve always received from Dr. Edgar Stanley’s practice. I feel fortunate to be an established patient of this office. I highly recommend Paul Boyd!
About Paul Boyd, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699250886
Paul Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Paul Boyd works at
2 patients have reviewed Paul Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.