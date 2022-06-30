Dr. Paul Brandt, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brandt, DC
Overview
Dr. Paul Brandt, DC is a Chiropractor in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.
Dr. Brandt works at
Locations
-
1
Family Chiropractic Center4352 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Directions (805) 522-3713
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandt?
I can't say enough positive things about Dr. Brandt. He takes walk-ins and insurance. He also will see you if you don't have insurance. He won't adjust you if you don't need it. He is very experienced and you get personal service. Never treated like just a number. With a great sense of humor and his wife at the helm, you can't go wrong and will not regret your visit.
About Dr. Paul Brandt, DC
- Chiropractic
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1932134905
Education & Certifications
- Chiropractic Private Practice
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandt works at
Dr. Brandt speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.