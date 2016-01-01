Paul Buchanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Buchanan, PA-C
Overview
Paul Buchanan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL.
Paul Buchanan works at
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida, Weston FL1600 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-5900Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday12:00pm - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Paul Buchanan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194796839
