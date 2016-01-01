See All Physicians Assistants in Weston, FL
Paul Buchanan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Paul Buchanan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL. 

Paul Buchanan works at South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine in Weston, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida, Weston FL
    1600 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 389-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Paul Buchanan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194796839
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Buchanan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Buchanan works at South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine in Weston, FL. View the full address on Paul Buchanan’s profile.

    Paul Buchanan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Buchanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

