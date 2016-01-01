See All Neuropsychologists in Traverse City, MI
Paul Callaghan, PSY

Neuropsychology
5.0 (2)
Overview of Paul Callaghan, PSY

Paul Callaghan, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Traverse City, MI. 

Paul Callaghan works at Brain & Behavioral Health in Traverse City, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paul Callaghan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brain & Behavioral Health
    3537 W Front St Ste F, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 935-8900
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Paul Callaghan, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124189642
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Callaghan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Callaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Callaghan works at Brain & Behavioral Health in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Paul Callaghan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paul Callaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Callaghan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Callaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Callaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

