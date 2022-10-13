Dr. Chmielewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Chmielewski, OD
Overview of Dr. Paul Chmielewski, OD
Dr. Paul Chmielewski, OD is an Optometrist in Winchester, VA.
Dr. Chmielewski's Office Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-14062300 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-9688
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Chmielewski and his staff for over ten+ years. Scheduling appointments is always a pleasant experience and they almost always can see you within two weeks of scheduling. The Doc himself makes you feel at ease and the appointment is over before you know it! I would recommend this office over the area’s more commercialized ones any day! Many thanks to the service he and his staff provide.
About Dr. Paul Chmielewski, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1801896402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chmielewski accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chmielewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chmielewski speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chmielewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chmielewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chmielewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chmielewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.