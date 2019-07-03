Dr. Ciampi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Ciampi, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Ciampi, PHD is a Psychologist in Brick, NJ.
Dr. Ciampi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Managementllc74 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-9350
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciampi?
Dr. Ciampi actually listens and gives you feed back to help you with the situation your dealing with. I have seen other doctors before, none have helped me like Dr. Ciampi continues to help me.
About Dr. Paul Ciampi, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801948120
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciampi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciampi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciampi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciampi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciampi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciampi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.