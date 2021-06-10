See All Neurologists in Kalispell, MT
Paul Coats, FNP

Neurology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Paul Coats, FNP

Paul Coats, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. 

Paul Coats works at Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Kalispell, MT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paul Coats' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kalispell Medical Center Nrlgy
    200 Commons Way Ste C, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health Medical Center
  • The Healthcenter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Injury
Concussion
Dementia
Brain Injury
Concussion
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Paul Coats, FNP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093761652
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Marymount College Of Virgina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Coats, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Coats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Coats has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Coats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Coats works at Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Paul Coats’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Paul Coats. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Coats.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Coats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Coats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

