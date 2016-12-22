Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Cohen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Cohen, PHD is a Psychologist in Fayetteville, NY.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Psychological Services for Self and Family Pllc523 E Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 382-1986
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen was highly recommended to us by a psychiatrist regarded by many as the best in Syracuse and we are grateful! He is brilliant, compassionate, and incredibly responsive regarding appointments. His personality is also very endearing and witty and he is an incredibly empathetic listener.
About Dr. Paul Cohen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1134143951
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.