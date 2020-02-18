Dr. Cone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Cone, OD
Overview of Dr. Paul Cone, OD
Dr. Paul Cone, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Cone works at
Dr. Cone's Office Locations
-
1
The EyeCare Center961 Cesery Blvd Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Directions (904) 276-4611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cone?
For over 25 years of using Dr Paul Cone I highly recommend him & his staff. Always takes the time to explain everything.
About Dr. Paul Cone, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1932117363
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cone works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.