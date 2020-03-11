See All Chiropractors in Florence, AL
Dr. Paul Corfman, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Overview

Dr. Paul Corfman, DC is a Chiropractor in Florence, AL. 

Dr. Corfman works at Corfman Chiropractic Clinic in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Corfman Chiropractic Clinic
    3111 FLORENCE BLVD, Florence, AL 35634 (256) 767-7230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cold Laser Therapy
Interferential Current Therapy
Cold Laser Therapy
Interferential Current Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Interferential Current Therapy Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 11, 2020
    I've been going to him for 20 plus years. He always takes great care to listen and explain the problem you are having and what's needed to correct it. Always pleasant and through. I always recomend him to someone that I feel could benefit from seeing a chiropractor. The thing about chiropractic care is it's not just about keeping the spine in alignment but the benefits of other parts of the body and the organs greatly benefit from a properly aligned spine! I highly recomend him! I have family members who have seen him his dad and brother for the past 25 years! I would like to say IF you decide to see a chiropractor make sure they are a graduate of a school that teaches the Palmer Method. A good chiropractor doesnt FORCE the body into place it works with how the body naturally moves.
    Cathy — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Corfman, DC

    Chiropractic
    English
    1982642971
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Corfman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corfman works at Corfman Chiropractic Clinic in Florence, AL. View the full address on Dr. Corfman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Corfman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

