Paul Cramm, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Paul Cramm, RN

Paul Cramm, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME. 

Paul Cramm works at Gentiva Health Services in Bangor, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paul Cramm's Office Locations

    Gentiva Health Services
    1 Cumberland Pl Ste 108, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 990-9000

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Apr 07, 2022
Had a great visit! Happy my friend told me about Paul Cramm.
Joanna Payne — Apr 07, 2022
About Paul Cramm, RN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1619115169
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paul Cramm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Paul Cramm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paul Cramm works at Gentiva Health Services in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Paul Cramm’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Paul Cramm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Cramm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Cramm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Cramm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

