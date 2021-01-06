Paul Davis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Davis, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Paul Davis, PA-C
Paul Davis, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC.
Paul Davis works at
Paul Davis' Office Locations
Novant Health West Forsyth Internal Medicine & Pediatrics105 Stadium Oaks Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 619-8156
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Paul Davis is an outstanding PA. I have been a patient at WF Family Practice for years and Paul has always been a very knowledgeable and personable Physician Assistant. Highly recommended!
About Paul Davis, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Paul Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Paul Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Davis works at
4 patients have reviewed Paul Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Davis.
