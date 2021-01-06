See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Paul Davis, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Paul Davis, PA-C

Paul Davis, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Paul Davis works at Novant Health West Forsyth Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paul Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health West Forsyth Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    105 Stadium Oaks Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8156
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Paul Davis is an outstanding PA. I have been a patient at WF Family Practice for years and Paul has always been a very knowledgeable and personable Physician Assistant. Highly recommended!
    Baldo — Jan 06, 2021
    Photo: Paul Davis, PA-C
    About Paul Davis, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750384343
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

