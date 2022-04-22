See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Paul Ellis, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Paul Ellis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Paul Ellis works at ORTHOCAROLINA in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina PA
    2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2022
    About Paul Ellis, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174594873
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Ellis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Paul Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

