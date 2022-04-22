Paul Ellis, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Ellis, PA
Paul Ellis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Orthocarolina PA2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
PA Paul Ellis has done a phenomenal job in addressing my many spinal issues. I have two herniated lower back discs and two herniated neck discs. I also have neurology issues creating serious problems. PA Ellis has scheduled the appropriate remedies for the lower back issues, and the problems there are now minimal. PA Ellis had worked very hard and very well to address the neck and neurology problems. This is still in progress at this time but I am moving in the right direction thanks to PA Ellis!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174594873
Paul Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Ellis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Paul Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.