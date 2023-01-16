Paul Fidrych, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Fidrych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Paul Fidrych, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1 Towne Park Plz Ste 4, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1433
- Backus Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Extremely talented in his field. He listens, offers treatment options and lets the patient absorb what has been said. Great experience.
- Neurology
- English
- 1972121630
Paul Fidrych has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Fidrych accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Fidrych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Paul Fidrych. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Fidrych.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Fidrych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Fidrych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.