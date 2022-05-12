Dr. Paul Firnhaber, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firnhaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Firnhaber, DC
Overview
Dr. Paul Firnhaber, DC is a Chiropractor in Lincoln, NE.
Locations
Dr Kathryn Hajj MD PC4535 Normal Blvd Ste 105, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 488-2220
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best chiropractor EVER!!! He is well researched and treats everyone with kindness and respect!
About Dr. Paul Firnhaber, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firnhaber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firnhaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Firnhaber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firnhaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firnhaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firnhaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.