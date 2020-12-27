Dr. Friday accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Friday, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Friday, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Friday works at
Locations
Oakland Neurosurgical Associates5200 Centre Ave Ste 612, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 683-7396
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Friday a couple of years ago and my time with him really saved me during a very difficult moment in my life. I had tried several therapists before Dr. Friday and none were a match - I appreciated Dr. Friday's nonjudgemental style, and his ability to provide perspective in a grounded, scientific, reasonable way - but he also helped me lean safely into emotional indulgences that allowed me to acknowledge feelings and move past them. I learned a really great foundation of skills from him that helped me navigate a marriage separation and tricky work situations, and eventually move into the next really healthy, formative phase of my life. We stayed in touch after treatment - I always felt like he remembered, made an effort, and cared greatly. I wish I could still check in once in a while if I hadn't moved from the area - so grateful for his support!
About Dr. Paul Friday, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982683165
Dr. Friday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friday. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friday.
