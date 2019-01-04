Dr. Paul Fulghum, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulghum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Fulghum, OD
Dr. Paul Fulghum, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Fulghum works at
Paul Fulghum Od PA4225 Lakeside Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 387-5704
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I am a retired Jacksonville Firefighter. One Saturday while on duty I got a piece of metal in my eye. His office was closed but I called his number and he met me there and fixed the problem. I think it shows he cares about his patients to come in on his day off.
Dr. Fulghum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes.
Dr. Fulghum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulghum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulghum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulghum.
