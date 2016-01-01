See All Clinical Psychologists in Yonkers, NY
Paul Gunser, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paul Gunser, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from The Fielding Graduate University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Paul Gunser works at Psychological Consultation & Therapy Services in Yonkers, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Consultation and Therapy Services Pllc
    1250 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 965-1179

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Paul Gunser, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598766628
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nyc Department Of Education
    Medical Education
    • The Fielding Graduate University
    Undergraduate School
    • L.I.U.
