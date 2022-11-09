Paul Henson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Henson, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paul Henson, LPC is a Counselor in Selmer, TN.
Locations
- 1 584 Mulberry Ave, Selmer, TN 38375 Directions (731) 646-0734
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great person who listens to children and makes them feel good enough to talk freely about themselves. Highly recommended. Wanda Thompson.
About Paul Henson, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
