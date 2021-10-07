See All Physicians Assistants in Alpharetta, GA
Paul Hwangbo Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paul Hwangbo

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Paul Hwangbo is a Physician Assistant in Alpharetta, GA. 

Paul Hwangbo works at North Point Pulmonary Associates - Alpharetta in Alpharetta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Point Pulmonary Associates - Alpharetta
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C425, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 343-8760

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Paul Hwangbo?

Oct 07, 2021
Paul was very informative, had excellent bedside manner, and really made me feel like I was cared for! Highly recommend, one of the best, if not the best PA I have ever met.
— Oct 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Paul Hwangbo
How would you rate your experience with Paul Hwangbo?
  • Likelihood of recommending Paul Hwangbo to family and friends

Paul Hwangbo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Paul Hwangbo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paul Hwangbo.

About Paul Hwangbo

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063024404
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paul Hwangbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paul Hwangbo works at North Point Pulmonary Associates - Alpharetta in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Paul Hwangbo’s profile.

Paul Hwangbo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Hwangbo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Hwangbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Hwangbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Paul Hwangbo?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.