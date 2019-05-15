See All Chiropractors in Centennial, CO
Paul Kimura, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Paul Kimura, CH is a Chiropractor in Centennial, CO. 

Paul Kimura works at Hummell And Kimura Chiropractic in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hummell And Kimura Chiropractic
    3979 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 694-2700

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 15, 2019
Already feel better, he knows exactly where the problem is and works it out.
— May 15, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Paul Kimura, CH
About Paul Kimura, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518024793
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

