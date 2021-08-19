See All Physicians Assistants in Chandler, AZ
Paul Knott, PA-C

Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paul Knott, PA-C is an Orthopedics Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ. 

Paul Knott works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dhmg Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery - Chandler Regional
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224
    Specialty Orthopedics and Plastics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Paul Knott, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831596352
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
    • Chandler Regional Medical Center
    • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Knott, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Knott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Knott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Knott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Knott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Knott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Knott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

