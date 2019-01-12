Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krasner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD
Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from ADELPHI UNIVERSITY.
The Neuropsychiatric Clinic at Carolina Partners1011 DRESSER CT, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 792-3940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 102 Commonwealth Ct Ste H, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-2876
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Awesome individual who cares about his patients. I have been plagued with ADHD, learning disabilities and extreme anxiety my whole life. I truly believe I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for dr. Krasner. He has a calming presence and you just feel like everything is going to be ok when you are telling him everything. He just doesn’t through medicine at you either, he challenges you set to specific goals, do mental excercises and so forth. A true professional and very good at what he does.
- Clinical Psychology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1306994439
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
- New York University
Dr. Krasner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krasner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krasner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krasner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krasner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.