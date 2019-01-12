See All Clinical Psychologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from ADELPHI UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Krasner works at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Neuropsychiatric Clinic at Carolina Partners
    1011 DRESSER CT, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 792-3940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    102 Commonwealth Ct Ste H, Cary, NC 27511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 467-2876

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krasner?

    Jan 12, 2019
    Awesome individual who cares about his patients. I have been plagued with ADHD, learning disabilities and extreme anxiety my whole life. I truly believe I wouldn’t be alive today if it wasn’t for dr. Krasner. He has a calming presence and you just feel like everything is going to be ok when you are telling him everything. He just doesn’t through medicine at you either, he challenges you set to specific goals, do mental excercises and so forth. A true professional and very good at what he does.
    Jordan in Raleigh , NC — Jan 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krasner to family and friends

    Dr. Krasner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krasner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD.

    About Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306994439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krasner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krasner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krasner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krasner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krasner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.