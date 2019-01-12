Overview

Dr. Paul Krasner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from ADELPHI UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Krasner works at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.