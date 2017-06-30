See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tustin, CA
Paul Larsen, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Paul Larsen, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Paul Larsen, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    17662 Irvine Blvd Ste 11, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 865-9269

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Paul Larsen?

Jun 30, 2017
Paul Larsen is an outstanding Therapist. I saw him during 3 years of probation and he was always great. I highly recommend Paul Larsen.
Jeremy in Placentia, CA — Jun 30, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Paul Larsen, MFT
How would you rate your experience with Paul Larsen, MFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Paul Larsen to family and friends

Paul Larsen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Paul Larsen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paul Larsen, MFT.

About Paul Larsen, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881927291
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paul Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Paul Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Larsen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Paul Larsen, MFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.