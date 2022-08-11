Dr. Paul Mancillas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mancillas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Mancillas, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Covina, CA.
Locations
R&c Rehabcare Professionals Inc.750 Terrado Plz Ste 104, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (818) 363-3000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Macillas to get a more comprehensive assessment on my prior diagnosis of ADHD. With past psychiatrists I was given a brief questionnaire and quickly diagnosed. It wasn't enough for me. I wanted to be sure. So, I decided to undergo a 3 day intensive neuropsch. assessment. Everyone that I worked with was professional, communicative, and friendly. Dr. Mancillas was able to give me my results in a couple of weeks. He answered all of my questions and explained everything clearly to me. I had a good experience there and would recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Mancillas, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancillas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancillas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancillas.
