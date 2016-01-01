Paul Mattox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Mattox, PA-C
Overview
Paul Mattox, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN.
Paul Mattox works at
Locations
Medcheck East7910 E Washington St Ste 110, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-3201
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Paul Mattox, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568562007
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Mattox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Mattox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Mattox works at
2 patients have reviewed Paul Mattox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Mattox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Mattox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Mattox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.