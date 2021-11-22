See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Garland, TX
Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD

Optometry
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD

Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD is an Optometrist in Garland, TX. 

Dr. Mendoza works at Walmart Pharmacy 10-1800 in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations

    Walmart Pharmacy 10-1800
    1801 Marketplace Dr, Garland, TX 75041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 279-0445
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 22, 2021
    My experience visiting Dr Mendoza is always pleasant as always. Dr. Mendoza takes care of you throughout the whole visit, making sure he answers all your questions and you leave there rest assured, that the solution to your eye problems is resolved. He is always so patient and kind and concerned for all your needs, he makes sure he takes his time with you and puts his whole heart into his work. He s concerned for each of his patients, as I know this, because of how my visit went. I feel very comfortable at my visits and dont feel rushed like when I go to other Drs, I am a very happy patient and will recommend Dr Mendoza to anyone.
    Jennifer Trevino — Nov 22, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1548277320
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza works at Walmart Pharmacy 10-1800 in Garland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mendoza’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

