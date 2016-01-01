Paul Mensah, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Mensah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Mensah, NP
Overview of Paul Mensah, NP
Paul Mensah, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Paul Mensah works at
Paul Mensah's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Parkside5050 Parkside Ave # 2, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 602-7206
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Mensah?
About Paul Mensah, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629695036
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Mensah accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Mensah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Mensah works at
Paul Mensah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Mensah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Mensah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Mensah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.