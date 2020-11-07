Dr. Modesto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Modesto, PHD
Dr. Paul Modesto, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Locations
James Cocores MD PA5301 N Federal Hwy Ste 270, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 241-6628
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I don’t understand what these bad reviews are talking about. Doctor Modesto helped me and my husband and my family when we were at our worst. He gave us tools that we can and still use to communicate. We are so grateful to him for helping us save our marriage.
About Dr. Paul Modesto, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629113568
Dr. Modesto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Modesto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modesto.
