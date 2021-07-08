Dr. Paul Moerschell III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moerschell III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Moerschell III, OD
Overview of Dr. Paul Moerschell III, OD
Dr. Paul Moerschell III, OD is an Optometrist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr. Moerschell III works at
Dr. Moerschell III's Office Locations
Dr Pg Moerschell Od Inc.291 Independence Blvd Ste 110, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 499-2389
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moerschell & his staff are second to none. They are professional, friendly, & go out of their way to assist you with all your eye care needs.
About Dr. Paul Moerschell III, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1386661395
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moerschell III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moerschell III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moerschell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moerschell III works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moerschell III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moerschell III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moerschell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moerschell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.