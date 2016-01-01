Paul Polzella, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Polzella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Polzella, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Paul Polzella, PA-C
Paul Polzella, PA-C is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT.
Paul Polzella works at
Paul Polzella's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 548-7338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Paul Polzella, PA-C
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1043243330
Frequently Asked Questions
