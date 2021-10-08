See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Waco, TX
Dr. Paul Puntney, OD

Optometry
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Puntney, OD

Dr. Paul Puntney, OD is an Optometrist in Waco, TX. 

Dr. Puntney works at Sears Optical #c0594 in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Puntney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sears Optical #c0594
    6001 W Waco Dr Ste 106, Waco, TX 76710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 399-9388
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2021
    I give Dr. Puntney 5 stars ...ALONE.. by himself. He is always so thorough and friendly. His staff, on the other hand, is not always as friendly as he is. I went to pick up contacts for my husband one day and they "assumed" we didn't have insurance and tried charging us triple the price. When I said, "wait is that with the insurance?" She gave me the most absurd excuse and said, "well we are told not to ask the customer for insurance". Total lie because they've always asked before and I've been a customer since I was a teen. I was insulted. The look on my face let her know I wasn't buying it and that I was slowing getting pissed off. She quickly changed her tone and apologized. There was another staff member that kept quoting the price of the contacts I purchased as though it would be a problem for me to pay it. She may have been new but she wasn't personable and had the most stank attitude.
    About Dr. Paul Puntney, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437261500
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Puntney, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puntney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puntney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puntney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puntney works at Sears Optical #c0594 in Waco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Puntney’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Puntney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puntney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puntney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puntney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

