Dr. Roberts accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Roberts, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Roberts, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kokomo, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1775 E Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 450-8204
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
I have not yet had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Robert's. I developed severe social anxiety/phobia & panic disorder after having a severe TBI. In reading these reviews, & knowing how he is helping me shows what compassion & a kind heart he has. This is why I am leaving a 5 star rating before my scheduled appt. I know I will be more at peace, helping tremendously with decreasing the anxiety, in which I ALWAYS feel, when it comes time for meeting with him! What a blessing! I can also say how sweet the woman in his office is. She has been so kind! I will check back in after my upcoming appt! God bless!
About Dr. Paul Roberts, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922042647
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.