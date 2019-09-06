Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Rousseau, OD
Overview of Dr. Paul Rousseau, OD
Dr. Paul Rousseau, OD is an Optometrist in Rockledge, FL.
Dr. Rousseau's Office Locations
- 1 5455 Murrell Rd Ste 107, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-1972
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My ASD daughter was struggling in Kindergarten and her teacher was insistent on the fact that it was due to her eyesight. We scheduled her an appointment with an optometrist at America's Best and it was a complete disaster, nothing but meltdowns. They told my husband that they thought her sight was fine, and we could try again in a year. Problems at school continued. I found Dr. Rousseau's information from the autism speaks site. We had a great experience. The office was quiet, the environment was calm, they allowed as much time as needed. It was a no stress situation and he was able to successfully examine her. Her explained everything clearly and scheduled a follow up with us. Between our health and vision coverage, he only had to pay a co-pay and a small portion towards her glasses. I highly recommend Dr. Rousseau. He and his staff were wonderful and they were able to help our family navigate a very stressful and otherwise impossible experience.
About Dr. Paul Rousseau, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1427271857
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
