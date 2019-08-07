Dr. Sandman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Sandman, ED.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sandman, ED.D is a Counselor in West Brookfield, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 111 Ragged Hill Rd, West Brookfield, MA 01585 Directions (508) 867-1927
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandman has taught me how to manage my anger and a very sufficient way. He has given me the tools needed to live a daily life without becoming frustrated at everybody I come across. Anybody who's seeking anger management counseling or just counseling alone should definitely seek him out he is easy to get along with very honest and will help you fix your problems fast.
About Dr. Paul Sandman, ED.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1790940914
