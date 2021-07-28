See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Paul Schmidt, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Paul Schmidt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Paul Schmidt works at Hatfield Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hatfield Family Medicine
    3331 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 444-2017
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 28, 2021
Excellent really like this guy... very personable and thorough.
Randy Usery — Jul 28, 2021
Photo: Paul Schmidt, PA-C
About Paul Schmidt, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972804201
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

