Overview

Paul Schoonman, CH is a Chiropractor in Lawrence, MA. 

Paul Schoonman works at Kronos Health in Lawrence, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Home Health of Haverhill
    360 Merrimack St Ste 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 655-6652

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cervical Herniated Disc
Fracture
Back Pain
Cervical Herniated Disc
Fracture

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Paul Schoonman, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831290857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Schoonman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Schoonman works at Kronos Health in Lawrence, MA. View the full address on Paul Schoonman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Paul Schoonman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Schoonman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Schoonman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Schoonman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

