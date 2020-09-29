Paul Schoonman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Schoonman, CH
Overview
Paul Schoonman, CH is a Chiropractor in Lawrence, MA.
Paul Schoonman works at
Locations
Home Health of Haverhill360 Merrimack St Ste 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 655-6652
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in misery for almost a year! I thought I needed a rotator cuff surgery from years of barn work and waitressing. I was scared, I put off having it checked. I tried all sorts of YouTube stretches. After awhile it was in both arms. I couldn’t do a thing. About a week ago I just sat and cried one day I was so miserable physically, mentally and emotionally. When your in pain it affects how you deal with many things. Then my hips were hurting. I was worried I had Lyme or worse. I’m 51, I shouldn’t have felt that bad. Then I met this miracle worker!! After just 20 minutes work and home exercises, Dr. Shooman had me feeling like a new woman!!! He is kind, personable and very very good at what he does. I Feel alive again!!!! I am going to be recommending so many people to him! He truly is a gift to anyone that sees him. He truly has healing hands.
About Paul Schoonman, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1831290857
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Schoonman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Schoonman works at
9 patients have reviewed Paul Schoonman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Schoonman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Schoonman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Schoonman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.