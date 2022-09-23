Dr. Paul Seay, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Seay, OD
Overview of Dr. Paul Seay, OD
Dr. Paul Seay, OD is an Optometrist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Seay works at
Dr. Seay's Office Locations
Georgia Doctors of Optometry1805 Epps Bridge Pkwy Ste 105, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 352-2282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seay?
I have actually gone to Dr. Seay at 3 different locations. I like how he explains everything to me and answers all of my questions. I must note that I am extremely farsighted, so mine aren't your average eye exams. He even saw me on short notice right at closing.
About Dr. Paul Seay, OD
- Optometry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seay works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Seay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.