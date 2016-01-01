See All Chiropractors in New York, NY
Paul Sheng, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Paul Sheng, CH is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. 

Paul Sheng works at Natural Health Chiropractic P.c. in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natural Health Chiropractic P.c.
    139 Centre St Ste 214, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 274-1488
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Paul Sheng, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063557239
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Sheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Sheng works at Natural Health Chiropractic P.c. in New York, NY. View the full address on Paul Sheng’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paul Sheng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Sheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Sheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Sheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

