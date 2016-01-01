Paul Sturney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Sturney
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paul Sturney is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Paul Sturney works at
Locations
-
1
Se Orthopedic Specialists10475 Centurion Pkwy N Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 634-0640
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Sturney?
About Paul Sturney
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679970990
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Sturney accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Sturney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Sturney works at
Paul Sturney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Sturney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Sturney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Sturney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.