Paul Viscogliosi, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Paul Viscogliosi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Rosa, CA. 

Paul Viscogliosi works at SUTTER MEDICAL GROUP OF THE REDWOODS in Santa Rosa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Surgery
    3883 Airway Dr Ste 165, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 521-7799
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2021
    Truly one of the best medical professionals I have dealt with. I felt listen to and important. He calmed me when I was worried rather than just dismissing me. I really wish he was a psychologist or in that line of health as I think I would finally feel safe enough to talk to someone about my depression. Thank you again doctor.
    TP — Jan 12, 2021
    Photo: Paul Viscogliosi, PA
    About Paul Viscogliosi, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538662937
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

