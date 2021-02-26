Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Wang, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wang, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Locations
- 1 225 S Meramec Ave Ste St, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Directions (314) 721-7777
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Paul Wang and found him to be patient and knowledgeable. His office atmosphere was comfortable, as well as his approach in interacting with me. I thank him for his time and assistance during my initial appointment.
About Dr. Paul Wang, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.