Paul Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Wilson, NP
Overview of Paul Wilson, NP
Paul Wilson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA.
Paul Wilson works at
Paul Wilson's Office Locations
-
1
Buenaventura Medical Group Inc888 S Hill Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 477-6464
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Wilson?
He was attentive, honest, caring and genuine
About Paul Wilson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063443984
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Wilson works at
2 patients have reviewed Paul Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.